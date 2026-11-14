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Federal Way Community Center fees to increase in 2027
By Drew Dotson drew.dotson@rentonreporter.com,2 days ago
Membership and facility fees at the Federal Way Community Center will increase in 2027. At the Nov. 4 meeting, the Federal Way City Council approved the 2027 fee schedule for the community center. Parks Director Jason Gerwen said the proposed increases at the community center range between 6% and 8.5%, which is slightly higher than the center’s historical increases from 4% to 7%. The cost for a single adult resident increased from $44 a month to $47 a month. The city increased the cost for a 4-person household by $6 a month.
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