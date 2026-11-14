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‘I’m Not Optimistic’: California Mayor’s Promise to Slash Homeless Encampments Before 2028 Olympics Gets Brutal Reality Check
By Jeremy Harris,2 days ago
California‘s incoming Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman is already facing backlash over her ambitious promise to slash homeless encampments before the 2028 Summer Olympics. The newly elected mayor has pledged to reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by at least 50% before the Games begin. However, one local business owner believes the city could be heading toward a temporary cleanup rather than a lasting solution. Some people online are equally skeptical, with several questioning whether California should host the Olympics at all.
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