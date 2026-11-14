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12 Tennessee Neighborhoods That Disappeared Without Realizing It
By Melvina Zendrila,2 days ago
Tennessee’s changing cities contain more than one kind of missing neighborhood. Some districts were cleared for roads or campuses. Others were public-housing communities whose original buildings came down and were replaced with new developments and new names. These twelve entries concern those former residential landscapes. They did not vanish...
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