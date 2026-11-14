undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Concede Now, Dan!’: Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan Faces Calls to Admit Defeat as Mary Peltola Widens Senate Lead
By Jeremy Harris,2 days ago
Alaska‘s unresolved Senate race is leaving some people online frustrated after Democrat Mary Peltola widened her lead over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan to more than 10,000 votes. Despite the growing margin, major news outlets have yet to declare a winner, prompting questions from users in an Alaska Reddit community about what is taking so long. While some believe the race should already be over, others are urging patience as election officials continue counting ballots.
57