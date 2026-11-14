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California Woman Erupts at Charity Workers Outside Store and Questions Where Donations Really Go: ‘That Money Doesn’t Get to the Kids’
By Maggie Hoffman,2 days ago
A California woman says she is fed up with seeing charity workers outside stores. She says, “I am so sick of going to a store and getting passive aggression as a greeting from charity organizations.” She decides to speak up, which leads to a hostile back-and-forth confrontation. Kira...
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