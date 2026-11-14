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MAGA Oregon Bikers Chase Driver After Spotting His Anti-Trump Flag: ‘They Don’t Play About Dada’
By Salma Ahmed,2 days ago
Two MAGA bikers in Oregon were filmed chasing another motorcyclist who was displaying an anti-Trump flag on his bike. The motorcyclist is known for riding with a flag that reads “[expletive] Trump” attached to his bike, which has occasionally led to confrontations with Trump supporters. However, this particular encounter reportedly escalated into a chase, prompting him to caption the video, “Finally made some bikers mad!”
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