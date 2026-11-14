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Bethany man sentenced to 30 months for guns, marijuana distribution charges
By Isabel Contreras,2 days ago
BETHANY, Okla. - A 20-year-old Bethany man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearms and marijuana distribution charges. Rolando Felipe Diaz Aguilar was sentenced Nov. 12, 2026, to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to Robert J. Troester, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.
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