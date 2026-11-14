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North Carolina Man Calls Out ‘Systemic Racism’ After Pickleball Courts Glow While Basketball Court Sits in Darkness: ‘Light My Courts!’
By Alejandro Josan,2 days ago
A man in Durham, North Carolina, noticed that a pickleball court was well lit at night while a basketball court right next to it sat in complete darkness. He called it an example of systemic racism, and his video managed to reach authorities, who actually did something about it. Paul...
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