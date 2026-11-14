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California Comedian Slammed Over Pregnancy Drinking Joke: ‘FASD Is Just the Butt of Everyone’s Jokes’
By Alejandro Josan,2 days ago
A comedian based in California claimed during one of her shows that pregnant women could drink beer if they were healthy enough. Truth is, alcohol consumption during pregnancy is very risky, with health professionals recommending complete abstinence. As a result, many called out the comedian and her beer-while-pregnant stance. Iliza...