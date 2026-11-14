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Black South Carolina Woman Faces Backlash After Proudly Promoting Confederate Store: ‘This Belongs in Idiocracy’
By Salma Ahmed,2 days ago
A black woman in South Carolina is facing backlash after she promoted a store selling Confederate merchandise. A video circulating online showed the woman promoting The Dixie Shop, a store located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that sells Confederate-themed items. The shop’s Facebook bio reads, “Born and bred in the deep south. We love exercising our first amendment right and we hope you do too!”