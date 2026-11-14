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Drake Maye, Interceptions, Context
2 days ago
Drake and interceptions - I hate them, you hate them, I'll bet no one hates them more than Drake. We can all agree that for the Pats to be successful he simply has to cut down on the interceptions. In my view it has cost the team perhaps two games this season. So, that being said I asked AI to provide interception rates (number of interceptions versus total passes thrown) for Maye versus the "greatest" QBs in the Super Bowl era. AI did provide some context which surprised me, the rule changes of the past decade (s) have favored QBs and the passing game. So for what it's worth: