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No. 10 UCLA to Raise Championship Banner Before Princeton Game Sunday
2 days ago
LOS ANGELES – No. 10/12 UCLA Women’s Basketball will raise its 2026 NCAA championship banner in a pregame ceremony before hosting the Princeton Tigers on Sunday. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. PT, approximately a half hour before tip-off. UCLA alumni Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice are expected to attend. The ceremony will be broadcast to the Big Ten Network.