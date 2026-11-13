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FOUR DEFENDANTS SENTENCED IN WAYNE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT THURSDAY
By Mark Wells,9 days ago
Four defendants appeared in Wayne County Circuit Court on Thursday. 42-year-old Shawn D. Carl of Fairfield was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a Class 4 felony charge of driving while license revoked. Court records show the offense occurred on February 22, 2025. Carl entered his guilty plea on September 3, 2026, and was sentenced Thursday.