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High Speed Pursuit Ends Near Menomonie Rest Area, all Four Suspects Apprehended
By Dunn County Sheriff's Office,2 days ago
[City of Menomonie – DUNN COUNTY, WI] On November 13, 2026, at approximately 4:48 PM, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office was notified that the Lake Hallie Police Department was pursuing a vehicle associated with a felony theft investigation. The pursuit was traveling westbound on Highway 312 (North Crossing) toward Interstate 94.
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