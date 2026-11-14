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At-Risk Young Man Who Went Missing in Venice Located
By Contributing Editor,2 days ago
An at-risk man who went missing in Venice has been located, authorities said Saturday. Zev Koch, 20, had last been seen around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Hampton Drive wearing a tan hoodie and tie-dye sweatpants. He was traveling in a gray Subaru Outback with California license plate “TZK,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.