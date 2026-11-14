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Key Biscayne at a crossroads: Leadership, fiscal responsibility and the public trust
By Opinion Commentary by Fausto Gomez,2 days ago
The election results in Key Biscayne underscored a significant disconnect between our Village’s past elected officials and a substantial majority of residents. The incoming Village Council, led by Mayor-elect Brett Moss, faces decisions that will shape our island’s future for years. Flooding, undergrounding of utilities, deteriorating infrastructure, shoreline protection, transportation and financial sustainability are just some of the pressing issues it must address. We wish the new Council well as it undertakes these responsibilities.
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