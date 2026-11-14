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Dyania Partners With Nvidia, Expands Clinical AI Use Cases
By David Raths,12 days ago
Last year I wrote about how Cleveland Clinic is working with (and investing in) an AI company called Dyania Health to help speed up clinical trial recruitment. Now Dyania has announced a partnership with Nvidia and an expansion of the use cases for its Synapsis AI platform. Via e-mail, Dyania Health Founder and CEO Eirini Schlosser responded to a few of Healthcare Innovation’s questions about the announcement.