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Travelers Scrambling at Palm Springs Airport After FAA Ground Stop
By Contributing Editor,2 days ago
Travelers at Palm Springs International Airport were being advised to expect continued delays and check with their airlines Saturday after Friday’s roughly four-hour nationwide ground stop for all air traffic. The Federal Aviation Administration’s order was lifted Friday at about 5:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, but widespread delays and...