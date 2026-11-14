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Gentry, Central, Mount Airy share volleyball title; Gentry wins conference tournament
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com,12 days ago
Three Surry County volleyball teams shared the Foothills Middle School Athletic Conference regular season championship. Central, Gentry and Mount Airy middle schools each finished with a 12-2 conference record. Each team defeated the other two once during the regular season. Mount Airy drew the top seed for the conference tournament,...