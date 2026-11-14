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LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center evacuated following Friday's basketball game due to reported threat
By WBRZ Staff,2 days ago
BATON ROUGE — LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center was evacuated following the women's basketball game against Denver on Friday evening. According to campus officials, a potential threat was reported at the end of the game, causing officials to sweep the mostly empty building as most fans had already left following the conclusion of the 4th quarter.
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