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NFL Insider: Tee Higgins, Calais Campbell and more
2 days ago
0:55 – Believe it or not, we are over halfway done with the 2026 regular season. Scott quickly previews Week 10, which comes on the heels of a very active trade deadline. 3:45 – The Commanders kicked off Week 10 with a dramatic, last-minute victory over the Giants on Thursday night. Jason Horowitz and Super Bowl champion Torry Holt had the call from the Meadowlands for Westwood One, and they join us for a recap.