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Horror Heavyweight Gary Dauberman Inks First Look Deal with Blumhouse Atomic
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,2 days ago
Blumhouse Atomic officially announces a massive first-look producing deal with acclaimed filmmaker Gary Dauberman. As a result, his production company, Coin Operated, partners directly with the horror powerhouse. Dauberman expresses immense excitement about collaborating with industry giants. This new venture also reunites him with longtime creative ally James Wan. “I’m...