undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Merab Dvalishvili Makes Plea to Abu Dhabi Government After Usman Nurmagomedov’s Arrest
By Jake Pearce,2 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili has sent a message to Abu Dhabi officials about Usman Nurmagomedov, who is currently in prison after their fight on Wednesday. The two fighters had clashed earlier in the week, at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, with police releasing a statement confirming that they had made eight arrests following the incident, as well as further arrests of individuals who had filmed the altercation.