undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The “For developers” page in Windows 11 has settings every user should turn on
By Pankil Shah,2 days ago
Windows 11’s Settings app has a page called “For developers” (now called “Advanced” on newer builds), and if you’ve never opened it, I don’t blame you. The name alone makes it sound like it’s only for IT folks. That’s true for the most part, but this menu also hides a handful of toggles that regular users can genuinely benefit from, whether that’s killing a frozen app in two clicks or getting rid of file path errors for good.