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Hobart (IN) Leaders Celebrate New Ambulance, Investment in Emergency Services
By Tribune Content Agency,2 days ago
The Hobart Fire Department officially put a new ambulance into service Thursday afternoon with a time-honored tradition. During an early afternoon ceremony on Thursday, Fire Chief Enrique Lopez also praised city leaders for recognizing, investing in and prioritizing the department’s needs. “It is a much-needed resource for our department...
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