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How Automation Accelerates FAST Channel Growth
By Steve Nathans-Kelly,10 days ago
Competing in a crowded FAST market often means spinning up and programming FAST channels, well, fast, and the need for channels to perform reliably across different platforms for diverse audiences in a fragmented CTV market complicates the challenges considerably. In this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2026, A+E Global Media’s Abhishek Neralla and Katapy’s Stuart Bishop discuss how automation is deployed to meet those technical and strategic challenges from the perspective of a major content owner that expanded and positioned its channel offering quickly, and from the angle of a technology provider that automates FAST channel management, distribution, and monetization.