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Prep Sports Roundup: 11/14
By Brad James,2 days ago
CEDAR CITY, Utah-Owen Gilson completed 26 of 38 passes for 254 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and the No. 1 Morgan Trojans pounded No. 3 Logan 54-7 to win the 3A state championship Saturday at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University. Gilson also ran for 88 yards and two scores in victory for the Trojans. Easton Favero threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Royce Sargent in the loss for the Grizzlies. By virtue of this victory, Morgan has won 10 state championships in football. The Trojans have state championships in football in 1940, 1977, 1979, 1983, 1993, 1997, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026. Morgan outgained Logan 522-204 as well in the dominant rout.