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Two Young Entrepreneurs Launch Ethiopian Inspired ChaCha Butter Made in Connecticut
By Andrew Dominick,10 days ago
Two friends teaming up to start a business together may seem like a story you’ve heard before. But when’s the last time you heard about anyone, let alone a pair, starting a butter business? In the case of Yeabsera Agonfer and Caroline Ferra, they’ve done just that with their Ethiopian inspired clarified butter brand, ChaCha Butter, that’s making waves well beyond Connecticut, but also here, too.