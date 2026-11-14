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‘I hope this email finds you’: Microsoft declares outage over as the world digs out of its inbox
By Todd Bishop,2 days ago
Steven Sinofsky was relieved this week to finally give up a title he never wanted. “Somewhat happy to say I am no longer responsible for the worst Outlook outage,” the former Microsoft executive posted on X Friday, sharing a May 2000 news story about the “I Love You” worm, which overwhelmed corporate email systems when he ran the Office group.