undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
REAL Montana Leadership is Found in Real Montanans
By Jonathan Kibblewhite,11 days ago
This episode of Voices of Montana, broadcast live from Big Sky Economic Development, explored REAL Montana’s leadership development program, its impact on participants and the importance of preparing industry leaders for the future. Guests discussed their professional growth through the program and their commitment to leadership advocacy and community involvement. We also catch up with Sam Loveridge and hear about some of the legislative priorities for our host for the day, Big Sky Economic Development.
4