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Man charged with murdering 37-year-old partner in Arlington home
By Elaina Riley,8 days ago
ARLINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested Friday after a woman was found shot to death at the Arlington home she shared with the suspect. Katherine Vortherms, 37, was found shot dead at the home, according to a release from the Washington County Attorney’s Office. Brandon Brown, 43, apparently reported the incident to authorities, and was taken into custody at the scene.