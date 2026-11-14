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Yankees Arizona Fall League Week 6 Recap
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,2 days ago
This year’s Arizona Fall League has come and gone, as the Salt River Rafters’ quest for an unlikely AFL title ended with a semifinal loss on Friday night. It was an up-and-down autumn for them and the Yankees’ contingent, who had some definite high points, but also some deep struggles. Starting with Sunday’s Fall Stars Game, here’s how it went down in the final week of the AFL. As a reminder, if you want a quick rundown on who was in the desert this month, check here.