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Poll: Party Loyalty, Opposition to Trump, Economy Listed as Top Three Factors in Midterm Voting
By Hannah Knudsen,2 days ago
Party loyalty, opposition to President Donald Trump, and the economy were the top three factors for midterm election voters, a post-election survey from the Economist/YouGov found. The survey asked respondents, “What was the most important factor for you in deciding how to vote in this year’s elections?”. Across...