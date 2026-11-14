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County approved seawall for Bradenton attorney, then FDEP flagged potential violations
By Dawn Kitterman,2 days ago
After months of complaints about waterfront construction at a Bradenton home, Manatee County has confirmed that multiple departments have visited the property to assess reported concerns. The county also confirmed that it has issued a Notice of Violation to the homeowners, while investigations remain ongoing. The confirmation comes nearly two...
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