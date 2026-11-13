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RISE: Reimagining Pharmacy Education at UT Health Sciences
By Nathan Ball,10 days ago
A hands-on, redesigned curriculum helps UT Health Sciences pharmacy students link classroom learning to clinical practice and patient care from day one. “You don’t necessarily think about how intimidating it can be for someone to give themselves an injection until you’re sitting across from someone who’s genuinely nervous about doing it,” said pharmacy student Jonathan Nash.