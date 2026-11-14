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Canada launches online Workforce Retention and Retraining Program grant application portal
By Rich Christianson,2 days ago
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian businesses impacted by U.S. tariffs and other economic challenges can apply for retaining and retraining their skilled workers on a new online portal. The new application platform is part of a $3.5 billion investment in Rapid Response Supports for Workers and Employers the Government of...