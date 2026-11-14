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Adam Driver still kind of can't get over how dumb killing The Hunt For Ben Solo was
By William Hughes,2 days ago
We have to assume that Adam Driver knew, from pretty much the exact moment that he revealed (about a year ago) that Disney had killed his plans to make a new Star Wars movie with Steven Soderbergh, that he’d be getting asked about it for the foreseeable future. He certainly seems to be okay with it, after all: Although Driver recently made statements that he’s officially given up on the dream of The Hunt For Ben Solo—the movie that he and Soderbergh had charted out, reviving his Kylo Ren character from the sequel trilogy—ever getting made, he still sounds genuinely pissed when the film is brought up. “It’s criminal,” he said this week of the movie’s axing. “Or it felt criminal. We’re all moving on.”