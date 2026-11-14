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Fernando Mendoza to face tough task in first start for Raiders against world champion Seahawks
By Levi Edwards,2 days ago
It's a nickname that Fernando Mendoza was given by his quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, referring to the rookie in the past tense on how far he's come since becoming a Raider. Both Sullivan and Mendoza have spoken publicly about how the coach sat the quarterback down in the film room heading into training camp, evaluating every throw he made during organized team activities (OTAs).