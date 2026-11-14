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“I'm Always So Fascinated”: Sophie Cunningham Reveals What Caught Her Attention About Michael Jordan
By Mon Anthony Valmoria,2 days ago
Michael Jordan has spent decades being remembered for his championships, iconic shots, and gravity-defying finishes. But one of the most recognizable features of the six-time NBA champion still manages to catch people off guard when they meet him in person, and a certain WNBA guard experienced it firsthand. Sophie Cunningham...