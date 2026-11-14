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Exeter Township Holds-Out against Spring Grove
By Peyton Schrum,12 days ago
Tagged under: District 3, Gameday Hub, News, pfn, Playoffs. On 11/13/26, in the 2nd round of the PIAA District 3 5a Playoffs, the Exeter Township Eagles traveled down to Papermakers Stadium to take on the Spring Grove Rockets. The game was a defensive battle between both teams, with the first score not being recorded until the 3rd quarter. A late score from the Eagles by quarterback Aiden Gerhart with 1:43 left in the game sealed the victory for Exeter Township. They leave Spring Grove with the 13-12 victory, and will advance to the next round of the PIAA District 3 5a playoffs, where they will take on the number one seed Twin Valley. A further detailed report coming soon.