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OBT pedestrian-vs-truck crash deadly late Friday night
12 days ago
An Orlando man was killed late Friday night when he was struck by a tractor trailer while crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Intercession City, Florida Highway Patrol reports. Troopers say the 39-year-old man was hit shortly before midnight trying to cross near Tallahassee Boulevard while not in a crosswalk. He was struck by a Volvo semi-tractor trailer driven by a 34-year old Kissimmee man traveling northbound. The victim was transported to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver was not transported and remained on scene, the incident report said.