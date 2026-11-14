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Utah Royals knocked out of NWSL Playoffs 2-1 by Washington Spirit in semifinal round
By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Clare Luvanga scored her second goal of the postseason in the 57th minute, capitalizing on an errant pass, and the Washington Spirit reached their fifth NWSL Championship and third straight with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday. Luvanga raced onto Nuria Rábano's...
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