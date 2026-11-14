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Women’s Squash Takes Down Dickinson, 7-2
By Via FranklinMarshall College,,12 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. – The Franklin & Marshall women’s squash team began its weekend of Penn Cup action with a 7-2 victory over Dickinson. The Diplomats dominated the lower part of the lineup to open a busy stretch that features three straight days of matches. With Dickinson only fielding seven players in its lineup, the Diplomats were up 2-0 before the match got underway. The Red Devils were able to secure two points at the very top of the lineup, but it was all Diplomats after that. Maria Rodriguez Cortes keep her undefeated start to her rookie campaign going as all…