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Can everyday residents help close local news gaps? Chicago’s 15 West is building a model
By DataBook,13 days ago
Episode 360 of "E&P Reports" - A Vodcast series hosted by Mike Blinder. For publishers watching coverage shrink while community needs grow, NaBeela Washington offers a starting point: Look for the people already showing up. They attend public meetings, organize block clubs and participate in neighborhood watches. They know which...