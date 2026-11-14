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WSQUASH – Devils Slip Up Against Diplomats in Lid-Lifter
By Via Dickinson College,,12 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. - The Dickinson women's squash team began their 2026-27 campaign with a 7-2 setback to Franklin and Marshall College inside the Mayser Center Squash Courts on Day One of the Pennsylvania State Cup. Inside the Match Dickinson got off to a great start with Anabel Romero knocking off Lojine El Shenawy by a score of 3-0 on the one line. That victory was followed by Katie Herring in the second flight defeating Mariam Hussein also in three games. The Diplomats then seized control of the match winning at spots three through seven and then be awarded victories at...