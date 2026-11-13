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Winter Sports Preview
By Ashlyn Knutson via LionNationOnline,,11 days ago
November 13, 2026 Chasing Winter Championships By Ashlyn Knutson, Staff Writer Winter sports are nearly underway as athletes brace themselves for an exciting, upcoming season full of grit and victory. With less than a month away from competition, student-athletes have already started school practices and are awaiting the final days to show off their skills and compete. Competitors have been preparing all year and are ready to represent the Blue and Gold in soccer, swimming, and basketball. Emma, a sophomore soccer player, said, “I’m excited to embrace my role as a veteran, and I am excited to work with my...