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Spain Park celebrates 11 college signees
By KYLE PARMLEY via HooverSun.com,,10 days ago
Spain Park November 13, 2026 2:09 PM Eleven Spain Park High School athletes made their college choices official Thursday, as the school held its National Signing Day ceremony for the fall signing period. The group spans five sports, with the baseball and softball programs accounting for seven of the signees. Softball sent three players to the next level. Abby King signed with BYU, Reagan Roberts signed with Shelton State and Jaley Young signed with Wallace State. Four members of the Jaguars baseball team signed as well. Connor Greb is headed to Auburn, Slade Bounds signed with Northwest Shoals, Houston Holmes...