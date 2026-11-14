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Men’s Squash Sweeps Drexel to Open 2026-27 Campaign
By Via University of Pennsylvania Athletics,,12 days ago
PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men's squash team opened its 2026-27 season in dominant fashion on Friday, sweeping Drexel, 9-0. The Quakers won all nine matches, including six in straight games, to begin the season with a shutout victory. Penn's top position featured a five-game battle, as Marwan Abdelsalam outlasted Luhann Groenewald, 15-13, 9-11, 14-12, 10-12, 11-7. Michael Fayez got the Quakers on the board with an 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 victory over Guido Lindner. Wasey Maqsood followed with a straight-game win over Thiago Cabrejos, taking the match 11-8, 11-7, 11-5. Zane Patel added another point for Penn, defeating Charlie...