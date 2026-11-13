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New Champs on the Block
By Sade Kalejaiye via LionNationOnline,,11 days ago
November 13, 2026 Wall of Champions By Sade Kalejaiye, Staff Writer Among the fun Homecoming festivities, such as Spirit Week and float decorating, another exciting thing has happened. Two new names were added onto the Wall of Champions at Lion Stadium: Track athlete Mimi Adenle (10) and golf player Angel Li (10). When asked about their feelings about this accomplishment, both girls had similar answers. Mimi Adenle (10) said, “Last year, I was state champion in long jump, and when Coach Bryant told me I was going to be on the Wall of Champions, I was elated because that means...