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New 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Podcast Explores SUNY Fredonia's 200-Year History
2 days ago
A document signed by village residents nearly 200 years ago, an early Fredonia Academy course catalog and the experiences of students who attended the institution in the 1800s are among the subjects of a new student-produced podcast series exploring the history of higher education in Fredonia. The series, "A Cabinet of Curiosities: 200 Years of Higher Education in Fredonia, N.Y.," is part of SUNY Fredonia's yearlong bicentennial celebration, "Celebrating Two Centuries of Impact.
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